KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Monique

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Monique KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

She is very outgoing and loves meeting new people. She also knows basic commands and would be perfect for an active family. Monique is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nix.

Latest News

