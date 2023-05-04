Los Hermanos Familia to Host the 11th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Los Hermanos Familia with the Purple Hearts South Plains Texas Chapter is proud to present the 11th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade of Lubbock to be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, again down historic Broadway in Lubbock!

The theme for the 11th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade will be, “!Somos la Fuerza de Nuestra Comunidad - We are the Strength of our community! reminding us to put the UNITY in CommUNITY! Organizations, schools, youth, and families were especially urged to be a part of this year’s parade and celebrate this cultural history and the contributions of the Mexican American community.

Los Hermanos Familia’s objective is strengthening families, and building community,” said Amaris Garcia, Parade Co-Chair. “This year we are celebrating the sweet memories of families, especially the good memories with our mothers and family,” she added.

The event draws thousands of spectators, as well as provides a chance for groups including schools, nonprofits, athletic teams, as well as businesses, car and bike clubs, bands, media, and others wanting to showcase who they are, to engage with a predominantly Hispanic audience.

“We invite all sectors of the public to join us as participants, as spectators, as businesses wanting to foster a relationship with this ever-growing demographic, or as supporters committed to the diversity and cultural awareness in our community.”

The parade was restored in Lubbock after a 30-year absence. Adding that the Hispanic population continues to be the fastest, youngest, growing population, thus the parade reflects the growth and fosters community.

This year the event is sponsored by Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman, LLC; as well as the Latino Lubbock Magazine, Lamar Advertising, Magic 106.5, and the Law Office of Ted Liggett, LLC as well as other media sponsors.

The local parade will kick off celebrations scheduled all over Lubbock and West Texas. The holiday, which has evolved in the U.S., has become a celebration of Mexican heritage that has grown in popularity over the years with many events across the country to mark the occasion. Contrary to what many believe, Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) is not a celebration of Mexican independence. In fact, it’s a commemoration of the Battle of the Puebla, where Mexican forces soundly defeated a much larger French battalion in 1861, fighting to retain their independence from the French government.

An online application for parade entries and floats can be found at www.loshermanosfamilia.org on the “Get Involved” page. Be a participant, or a spectator on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Set up time is as early as 8:30 a.m., and will commence at 10 a.m.

The parade route begins at First Baptist Church on Broadway, and East down historic Broadway to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

For more information, please call 792-1212.

