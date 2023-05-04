Lubbock police investigating 2022 death after homicide ruling by medical examiner

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the 2022 death of 60-year-old Julie Arellano after a ruling of homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Lubbock Police officers were initially called to the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue at 8:08 p.m. on February 2, 2022,in reference to reports of an assault. However, upon arrival, officers were informed Arellano was already transported to Covenant via EMS.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Arellano was assaulted by her son, 32-year-old Austin Arellano. He was arrested on charges of assault. Due to the injuries she suffered in that assault, Ms. Arellano was later placed on hospice care and died on December 16, 2022.

Her death was investigated by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office where it was ruled as a homicide, prompting Metro to begin its investigation.

