Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock student back behind the wheel after pool accident; Friends fundraising for modified van

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock college student Brooklyn Boyer is behind the wheel again, nearly three years after the pool accident that left her paralyzed.

Now, her friends are raising money to buy her a modified van, so she can drive her own journey to independence.

GOFUNDME: Brooklyn Boyer Can Drive! Time for a vehicle!

Boyer is a student at Lubbock Christian University, steering her motorized wheelchair from her dorm room to classes, study sessions at Starbucks, and hangouts with friends. She hopes to one day have a vehicle of her own, so her family and friends don’t have to come pick her up any time she wants to leave campus.

“I tell them it’s just an investment, you’re just driving me around now so that I can drive you around later,” Boyer said.

Boyer didn’t always believe she could one day drive, since she didn’t have hand function after the accident. But, after years of hard work in physical therapy, her doctors pointed her to Strowmatt Driving Rehabilitation Services, so she could re-learn how to drive in a modified van.

“Yeah, he basically pulled up in the driveway the first time and put me in the driver seat and was like, okay, let’s go. And I was like, you mean I’m driving right now?” Boyer said.

After 45 hours of training in the modified van, she passed her test and earned her driver’s license. The Boyer family’s close friends, Steve and Kathy Crockett, want to help make her dream of owning her own van a reality.

“I just had such tears of joy. I think a lot of us did when we saw the post, watching the videos of her driving. She was driving! And seeing her license and how hard she had to fight for that,” Kathy Crockett said.

They’ve started a GoFundMe to help purchase the $175,000 van that would allow Brooklyn to drive on her own. It would have no front seat or middle row, would include a ramp for her to get in, operates through a series of levers that let her stop, go, and turn with her wrists.

“People in college, I feel like, are a lot more spontaneous. They just kind of, hey let’s all go get drinks or let’s go to a movie. And so, that’ll just be really great when I don’t have to like get people, can you drive me?” Boyer said.

“The thought that this is like a next step for her independence, not only for college but then work. She’s studying at college to have a career some day. And to be able to drive herself to work, to be able to do little things like drive and go run a quick errand without having to wait for someone to take her, it’s just remarkable,” Crockett said.

Crockett says the Boyers would not ask for help, but are extremely grateful for it.

“It’s going to take a lot of us. And so we just would love, if people want to give five dollars, five figures, whatever amount can fit, we would love to have it, ‘cause every penny will matter,” Crockett said.

Boyer says people have been helping her family in several ways from the very beginning of this journey.

“Just to see them do it over and over again is just really, it just kind of makes me emotional just thinking about it, because I’m just so blessed,” Boyer said.

You can help Boyer’s family pay for the van by donating here, or by emailing Crockett at Kathy.Crockett@outlook.com for other payment options.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Photo provided by Meadow ISD
Community of Meadow remembers senior who died in crash Monday evening

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
Source: KCBD Video
Noon Notebook: Civic Center Theatre to host Christ in the Arts: ‘Boundless’
KCBD's Patricia Perry going through a portion of firefighter training Wednesday.
Lubbock Fire Rescue offering paid training for new hires, certification not required
Emergency crews have been called to a multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop 289.
1 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop