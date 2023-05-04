Lubbock student back behind the wheel after pool accident; Friends fundraising for modified van

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock college student Brooklyn Boyer is behind the wheel again, nearly three years after the pool accident that left her paralyzed.

Now, her friends are raising money to buy her a modified van, so she can drive her own journey to independence.

Boyer is a student at Lubbock Christian University, steering her motorized wheelchair from her dorm room to classes, study sessions at Starbucks, and hangouts with friends. She hopes to one day have a vehicle of her own, so her family and friends don’t have to come pick her up any time she wants to leave campus.

“I tell them it’s just an investment, you’re just driving me around now so that I can drive you around later,” Boyer said.

Boyer didn’t always believe she could one day drive, since she didn’t have hand function after the accident. But, after years of hard work in physical therapy, her doctors pointed her to Strowmatt Driving Rehabilitation Services, so she could re-learn how to drive in a modified van.

“Yeah, he basically pulled up in the driveway the first time and put me in the driver seat and was like, okay, let’s go. And I was like, you mean I’m driving right now?” Boyer said.

After 45 hours of training in the modified van, she passed her test and earned her driver’s license. The Boyer family’s close friends, Steve and Kathy Crockett, want to help make her dream of owning her own van a reality.

“I just had such tears of joy. I think a lot of us did when we saw the post, watching the videos of her driving. She was driving! And seeing her license and how hard she had to fight for that,” Kathy Crockett said.

They’ve started a GoFundMe to help purchase the $175,000 van that would allow Brooklyn to drive on her own. It would have no front seat or middle row, would include a ramp for her to get in, operates through a series of levers that let her stop, go, and turn with her wrists.

“People in college, I feel like, are a lot more spontaneous. They just kind of, hey let’s all go get drinks or let’s go to a movie. And so, that’ll just be really great when I don’t have to like get people, can you drive me?” Boyer said.

“The thought that this is like a next step for her independence, not only for college but then work. She’s studying at college to have a career some day. And to be able to drive herself to work, to be able to do little things like drive and go run a quick errand without having to wait for someone to take her, it’s just remarkable,” Crockett said.

Crockett says the Boyers would not ask for help, but are extremely grateful for it.

“It’s going to take a lot of us. And so we just would love, if people want to give five dollars, five figures, whatever amount can fit, we would love to have it, ‘cause every penny will matter,” Crockett said.

Boyer says people have been helping her family in several ways from the very beginning of this journey.

“Just to see them do it over and over again is just really, it just kind of makes me emotional just thinking about it, because I’m just so blessed,” Boyer said.

You can help Boyer’s family pay for the van by donating here, or by emailing Crockett at Kathy.Crockett@outlook.com for other payment options.

