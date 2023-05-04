Lubbock Women’s Club to host annual Missing Moms Luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Local non-profit organization Missing Moms has announced that Amber Smith, wife of country music singer Granger Smith, will be the keynote speaker at its annual luncheon on May 13 at the Lubbock Women’s Club. A few years ago, the Smith family lost their son to a tragedy. Ms. Smith will be sharing her story and words of encouragement with others to let them know through tragedy there is always hope.

This year’s theme is, “Through the Fire…Yet Not Consumed”. Ms. Smith shared, “No matter how hard pressed we are from every side, we are not consumed. There is always Somebody right there with us in the fire.”

This is an uplifting and encouraging event to inspire hope to women who struggle with Mother’s Day. While it’s a time to celebrate the important women in our lives, for some women, it serves as a reminder of all they’ve lost.

“We are encouraging any woman that is missing their mom, missing a child, or missed out on becoming a mother, to attend this luncheon” said Laura McGrew, President of Missing Moms.

“There may be women who have friends that have recently experienced a loss of a child. Others are not able to be with their children due to serving in the military or being incarcerated that need support” said McGrew. “We encourage these women to bring their friends with them so we can show them love and remind them they are not alone.”

This is the sixth annual luncheon for the Missing Moms organization and is being held in person at the Lubbock Women’s Club on 2020 Broadway in Lubbock. There is also a virtual option for anyone not able to attend. This event is being held from 11 am to 1 pm and is free for anyone wanting to participate but ladies must pre-register at Missingmoms.org in order to participate. Tickets are limited for this event.

The Missing Moms website has a list of additional resources for anyone needing an encouraging word or is looking for a support group. For more information on how you can help or donate, please contact info@missingmoms.org.

About Missing Moms

The mission of Missing Moms is to ignite hope and encourage women who struggle with Mother’s Day. These women either missed out on becoming a mom, miss their moms, miss their kids who are gone or are missing a family support system.

They accomplish this mission through an annual luncheon in May and by hosting a series of inspiring events to connect women to each other, to Jesus, and to local churches.

