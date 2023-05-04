Man turns himself in to Hobbs Police in connection to fatal hit-and-run

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man has turned himself in to authorities after a fatal hit-and-run in Hobbs.

The Hobbs Police Department asked for the public’s help after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Hobbs police responded to the intersection of Marland Blvd. and E Broadway St. for reports of a pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrive, they found Victor Chavez laying in the road. The 64-year-old was unresponsive, according to a release.

EMS was called to the scene and Chavez was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle that struck Chavez was a black Chevrolet pick-up truck. Police were also able to obtain security footage of the possible vehicle:

On Thursday, 39-year-old Gabriel Ortiz Espino arrived at the Hobbs Police Department to speak with detectives. He stated he believed he was involved in a possible pedestrian crash on Marland St. a couple days before.

He stated he “felt that [he] hit somebody or something” while driving north on Marland.

After investigators finished their interview with Espino, he was arrested and charged with the following:

Accidents involving death or personal injuries, 3rd degree felony

Tampering with evidence, 4th degree felony

He was booked into the Hobbs City Jail and then transferred to the Lea County Detention Center.

