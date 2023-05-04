Man turns himself in to Hobbs Police in connection to fatal hit-and-run
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man has turned himself in to authorities after a fatal hit-and-run in Hobbs.
The Hobbs Police Department asked for the public’s help after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday.
Hobbs police responded to the intersection of Marland Blvd. and E Broadway St. for reports of a pedestrian crash.
The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrive, they found Victor Chavez laying in the road. The 64-year-old was unresponsive, according to a release.
EMS was called to the scene and Chavez was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Witnesses told officers the vehicle that struck Chavez was a black Chevrolet pick-up truck. Police were also able to obtain security footage of the possible vehicle:
On Thursday, 39-year-old Gabriel Ortiz Espino arrived at the Hobbs Police Department to speak with detectives. He stated he believed he was involved in a possible pedestrian crash on Marland St. a couple days before.
He stated he “felt that [he] hit somebody or something” while driving north on Marland.
After investigators finished their interview with Espino, he was arrested and charged with the following:
- Accidents involving death or personal injuries, 3rd degree felony
- Tampering with evidence, 4th degree felony
He was booked into the Hobbs City Jail and then transferred to the Lea County Detention Center.
