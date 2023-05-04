Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Memorial service announced for Wes Woodard

Funeral services have been announced for Wes Wood, a Meadow High School senior who was killed...
Funeral services have been announced for Wes Wood, a Meadow High School senior who was killed in a head-on collision Monday night.(Brownfield Funeral Home)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services have been announced for Wes Wood, a Meadow High School senior who was killed in a head-on collision Monday night.

Services will be held Saturday, May 6 at South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held following his memorial in the church’s Family Life Center.

Wes’ obituary is being written by his family and will be posted here along with his memorial tribute video.

Wes was 18 and was set to graduate high school in just three weeks. Wes was heading to his senior FFA banquet when he and another car collided on County Road 230.

READ MORE HERE: Community of Meadow remembers senior who died in crash Monday evening

A close friend of Wes has started a GoFundMe to help the Woodards with funeral expenses, which can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Emergency crews have been called to a multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop 289.
1 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop
Edwin Gutierrez, 17
Littlefield police arrest teen in Jan. murder investigation

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Teen arrested in connection to Littlefield murder
Brooklyn Boyer re-earned her driver's license in January, two and a half years after a pool...
LCU student back behind the wheel after pool accident; Friends fundraising for modified van
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
Source: KCBD Video
Noon Notebook: Civic Center Theatre to host Christ in the Arts: ‘Boundless’