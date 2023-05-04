Memorial service announced for Wes Woodard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services have been announced for Wes Wood, a Meadow High School senior who was killed in a head-on collision Monday night.

Services will be held Saturday, May 6 at South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held following his memorial in the church’s Family Life Center.

Wes’ obituary is being written by his family and will be posted here along with his memorial tribute video.

Wes was 18 and was set to graduate high school in just three weeks. Wes was heading to his senior FFA banquet when he and another car collided on County Road 230.

A close friend of Wes has started a GoFundMe to help the Woodards with funeral expenses, which can be found here.

