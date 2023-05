PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police are searching for 46-year-old Christopher Coleman, last seen in Plainview on April 20.

Coleman is 5′11, 165 pounds.

If you have any information about Christopher or his whereabouts, please contact the City of Plainview Police Department at 806-296-1145.

