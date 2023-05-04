Local Listings
Police investigating after mother’s 2022 death ruled homicide, son charged with assault

Auston Arellano, 32
Auston Arellano, 32(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are now investigating a 2022 death of 60-year-old Julie Arellano after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office ruled it a homicide.

On February 2, 2022, officers responded to reports of an assault near 32nd and Milwaukee Ave. Upon arrival, officers were told Arellano was already transported to Covenant.

Investigators believe Arellano was assaulted by her son, 32-year-old Austin Arellano. He was arrested on charges of assault. Due to Ms. Arellano’s injured she was later place on hospice and died months later on December 16, 2022.

Her death was investigated by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office where it was ruled as a homicide, prompting the Lubbock Police Department to begin its investigation.

