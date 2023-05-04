Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Power to Choose: KCBD to host Q & A with LP&L about approaching electric competition

Lubbock's Power to Choose
Lubbock's Power to Choose(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Electric competition is coming to Lubbock, giving consumers the power to choose from a variety of providers.

KCBD is talking with representatives from Lubbock Power & Light, giving an inside look into what the electric competition means for Lubbock citizens.

Be part of the conversation after the 6 p.m. newscast on Facebook Live, the KCBD Connected TV app and at KCBD.com.

You can comment your own questions here:

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Emergency crews have been called to a multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop 289.
1 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop
Edwin Gutierrez, 17
Littlefield police arrest teen in Jan. murder investigation

Latest News

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
TSA experiencing delays during new screening installation at Lubbock Airport
Funeral services have been announced for Wes Wood, a Meadow High School senior who was killed...
Memorial service announced for Wes Woodard
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Teen arrested in connection to Littlefield murder
Brooklyn Boyer re-earned her driver's license in January, two and a half years after a pool...
LCU student back behind the wheel after pool accident; Friends fundraising for modified van