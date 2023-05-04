Thursday morning top stories: Teen arrested in connection to Littlefield murder
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)
Teen arrested in connection to Littlefield murder
- 17-year-old Edwin Gutierrez is accused of shooting Edward Jimenez, Jr. back in January
- He is being held on a $750,000 bond
- Read more here: Littlefield police arrest teen in Jan. murder investigation
One moderately injured in wreck on West Loop & MSF
- Police are investigating a crash at West Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp Freeway yesterday afternoon that backed up traffic for hours
- The crash involved five vehicles
- Details here: 1 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop
ERCOT warns of energy shortage
- ERCOT is warning that there may not be enough power to meet demand during the hottest days this summer
- Customers will be asked to conserve power and could experience brownouts during peak hours
- Read more here: Texas utility commission chair raises threat of summer power outages and pushes for more gas-powered electricity
Fed raises interest rates again
- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again by a quarter of a percentage point
- That brings the key rate to 5.25%, the highest rate in 17 years
- More here: Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
