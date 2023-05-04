Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Teen arrested in connection to Littlefield murder

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Teen arrested in connection to Littlefield murder

One moderately injured in wreck on West Loop & MSF

ERCOT warns of energy shortage

Fed raises interest rates again

