Thursday morning top stories: Teen arrested in connection to Littlefield murder

Teen arrested in connection to Littlefield murder

17-year-old Edwin Gutierrez is accused of shooting Edward Jimenez, Jr. back in January

He is being held on a $750,000 bond

One moderately injured in wreck on West Loop & MSF

Police are investigating a crash at West Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp Freeway yesterday afternoon that backed up traffic for hours

The crash involved five vehicles

ERCOT warns of energy shortage

ERCOT is warning that there may not be enough power to meet demand during the hottest days this summer

Customers will be asked to conserve power and could experience brownouts during peak hours

Fed raises interest rates again

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again by a quarter of a percentage point

That brings the key rate to 5.25%, the highest rate in 17 years

