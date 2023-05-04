Local Listings
TSA experiencing delays during new screening installation at Lubbock Airport

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before scheduled departure time
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) began installing new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanners in Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) security checkpoint on April 24, 2023.

Installation of the new equipment will occur in a phased approach and the process is expected to continue for couple weeks. Once each lane is modified and completes certification, it will open for screening before installation of the next lane.

During the project, only one security screening lane may be in operation at a time. Passengers are urged to arrive to the terminal at least two hours prior to scheduled departure times.

According to TSA: The new CT scanners will be used to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage in the security checkpoints. CT units apply a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag. When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food. Liquids, gels, and aerosols that meet the 3-1-1 requirement can also be left inside the carryon. The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is smaller than on a traditional X-ray unit so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but to ask a TSA officer for assistance. Another feature of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.

