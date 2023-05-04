Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman celebrating 107th birthday shares secret to her longevity

Jean Stevens, born in New Jersey in 1916, ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer. (Source: WGAL, STEVENS FAMILY, CNN)
By Anne Shannon, WGAL
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) – Jean Stevens celebrated her 107th birthday this week.

Born in New Jersey in 1916, she ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer.

“I was on a television program,” she explained. “Cooking was what I was doing, and people would turn their television on.”

Stevens says her recipe for a long life includes eating fruits and vegetables.

“Well, my mother always said, ‘Love your fruit and vegetables,’” she said.

She raised three sons, has five grandchildren and countless friends who believe her secret to longevity may be more about her attitude.

“I think this is why she’s done as well as she has is because she always is happy,” her niece Marion Uhlig said.

One of her grandsons agreed, saying she is an “incredibly optimistic person.”

Stevens worked as a teacher and dietician. She also had a passion for travel.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Emergency crews have been called to a multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop 289.
1 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop
Edwin Gutierrez, 17
Littlefield police arrest teen in Jan. murder investigation

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
The logo of the German car manufacturer BMW is displayed on the headquarters in Munich,...
BMW: Don’t drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
This photo provided by World Video Game Hall of Fame, Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space,...
Video Game Hall of Fame winners extended reach to girls, grandparents
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
TSA experiencing delays during new screening installation at Lubbock Airport