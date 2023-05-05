2 killed, 2 seriously injured in Lamb County crash

LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were killed and two others are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Lamb County Thursday afternoon.

A DPS crash investigation report indicates a van traveling south on U.S. 385 was approaching the hill at the same time as an SUV that was traveling north on the highway. The driver of the van, 61-year-old Rhonda Connor, attempted to pass a truck tractor semi-trailer in a no-passing zone. DPS says the vehicles crested the hill at the same time where they collided.

Connor and the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Teresa Gonzalez, were both taken to UMC in Lubbock for serious injuries.

Two passengers of the SUV, 54-year-old Sandra Gonzalez and 58-year-old Herlinda Guerrero, both died at the scene of the crash.

