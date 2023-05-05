Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, India)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services have been announced for Wes Wood, a Meadow High School senior who was killed...
Memorial service announced for Wes Woodard
Tonight after 6pm newscast
WATCH: LP&L answers your questions about electric competition
Brooklyn Boyer re-earned her driver's license in January, two and a half years after a pool...
LCU student back behind the wheel after pool accident; Friends fundraising for modified van
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Auston Arellano, 32
Police investigating after mother’s 2022 death ruled homicide, son charged with assault

Latest News

A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the Rio Grande in boats in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 4,...
Mayorkas: Border is ‘very challenging’ as asylum limits end
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store
This image taken from Prince George's County Police Department twitter page shows a person with...
Maryland police: Attackers tried to shoot boy on school bus