Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Authorities capture Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender in Lubbock

Stacy Lee Allen, 48
Stacy Lee Allen, 48(DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Stacey Allen, of Sierra Blanca, is back in custody following his arrest on April 26, in Lubbock. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid.

Stacey Lee Allen, 48, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, along with the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the multi-agency investigation into Allen. He had been wanted since August 2022, when the DPS Criminal Investigations Division in El Paso issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 1995, Allen was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 14-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to four years of confinement in prison. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $14,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services have been announced for Wes Wood, a Meadow High School senior who was killed...
Memorial service announced for Wes Woodard
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Tonight after 6pm newscast
WATCH: LP&L answers your questions about electric competition
Brooklyn Boyer re-earned her driver's license in January, two and a half years after a pool...
LCU student back behind the wheel after pool accident; Friends fundraising for modified van
Will return to Canyon for personal reasons and will not be Brownfield Head Football Coach/AD
Jeff Lofton to return to Canyon; will not be Brownfield Head Football Coach/AD

Latest News

City of Lubbock move out give back
City of Lubbock encouraging students to donate furniture, working appliances as they move out
32-year-old Justin Anthony Ochoa is facing charges, accused of sending sexually explicit...
Former Levelland High School coach accused of sending sexually explicit material to student
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Emergency crews are responding to a RV fire on Interstate 27 in the southbound main lanes near...
LFR responding to RV fire near 19th and I-27