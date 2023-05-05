City of Lubbock encouraging students to donate furniture, working appliances as they move out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With four colleges across Lubbock, summer move-out is a busy time of year for the city’s solid waste personnel.

Director Brenda Haney says she hopes this year’s giveback will cut down on students overcrowding dumpsters and alleyways, all while giving back to the community.

“The idea was instead of the items that...they want to discard, instead of those going into a dumpster that can never be reused again, let’s capture those reusable items, take them out of the waste stream, and make those available to people who may need them,” Haney said.

Haney says those reusable items might not be of use to you, but they may help other students along the way.

“Sofas, shelves, small appliances like your dorm fridge, even a coffee pot would be great,” Haney said.

Whether you are going home for summer break or just trying to get rid of a few things before moving into a new apartment, the city is making it convenient, with locations at 2901 Elgin Street, and in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 13th Street and Avenue V.

“We will take the items and put them right in the big roll of containers that you see behind us, that is the end of it for you, you can go on about your way and feel good because those items are getting a second chance at life,” Haney said.

The items will then go all around town to local charities to help those who need them most.

“We will take these good hard-surface items, reusable items make them available to them so that they can make those available to their customers,” Haney said.

Both locations will open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

