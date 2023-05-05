Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
UIL (Area Round)
Ralls 7 West Texas 0
Borden County 7 Northside 2
Hermleigh 28 Van Horn 3
Bushland 6 Littlefield 0
TAPPS (Area Round)
Trinity Christian 15 Waco Vanguard 1
Lubbock Christian 16 Poetry Community Christian 1
BASEBALL
Bi-District
Shallowater 10 Dalhart 0
Shallowater 14 Dalhart 0
Lubbock Cooper 3 Caprock 2
Idalou 11 Friona 1
Idalou 16 Friona 2
Abilene Wylie 15 Plainview 5
Olton 11 Smyer 10
Glen Rose 11 Estacado 1
Randall 7 Seminole 3
TAPPS
Lubbock Christian 11 Coram Deo 0
