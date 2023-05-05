Local Listings
Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 4

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

UIL (Area Round)

Ralls 7 West Texas 0

Borden County 7 Northside 2

Hermleigh 28 Van Horn 3

Bushland 6 Littlefield 0

TAPPS (Area Round)

Trinity Christian 15 Waco Vanguard 1

Lubbock Christian 16 Poetry Community Christian 1

BASEBALL

Bi-District

Shallowater 10 Dalhart 0

Shallowater 14 Dalhart 0

Lubbock Cooper 3 Caprock 2

Idalou 11 Friona 1

Idalou 16 Friona 2

Abilene Wylie 15 Plainview 5

Olton 11 Smyer 10

Glen Rose 11 Estacado 1

Randall 7 Seminole 3

TAPPS

Lubbock Christian 11 Coram Deo 0

