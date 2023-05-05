Local Listings
Former Levelland High School coach accused of sending sexually explicit material to student

32-year-old Justin Anthony Ochoa is facing charges, accused of sending sexually explicit material to a student while he was an assistant coach for Levelland High School.(Hockley County Jail)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 32-year-old Justin Anthony Ochoa is facing charges, accused of sending sexually explicit material to a student while he was an assistant coach for Levelland High School.

A Hockley County grand jury indicted Ochoa on Thursday.

The indictment states the material shows Ochoa “masturbating with the intent to commit the offense of sexual assault and/or prohibited sexual conduct to a person who was enrolled at Levelland High School.”

According to the document, the offense happened back on Feb. 16, 2022.

Ochoa was booked into the Hockley County Jail on Thursday, charged with “improper relationship between educator and student.” He was released Thursday on $20,000 bond.

He was not listed as a school employee this year. KCBD contacted Levelland ISD for comment; we were told the superintendent is traveling for a baseball playoff game and will be available Monday.

