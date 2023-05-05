Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Investigators considering more serious charges after woman’s death ruled homicide

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Investigators considering more serious charges after woman’s death ruled homicide

Wes Woodard funeral arrangements

  • Funeral services will be held Saturday for Meadow High School senior Wes Woodard after he was killed in a crash Monday night
  • Services for Wes are set to begin at 2 tomorrow afternoon at South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock
  • Details here: Memorial service announced for Wes Woodard

Atlanta mass shooting investigation

  • The mother of the suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia says he got angry after being denied a prescription for anxiety medication
  • Deion Patterson is accused of killing one woman and injuring four others
  • Read more here: Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder

