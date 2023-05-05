Friday morning top stories: Investigators considering more serious charges after woman’s death ruled homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Investigators considering more serious charges after woman’s death ruled homicide

Julie Arellano died in December 10 months after police say she was attacked by her son, Auston

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide

Wes Woodard funeral arrangements

Funeral services will be held Saturday for Meadow High School senior Wes Woodard after he was killed in a crash Monday night

Services for Wes are set to begin at 2 tomorrow afternoon at South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock

Atlanta mass shooting investigation

The mother of the suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia says he got angry after being denied a prescription for anxiety medication

Deion Patterson is accused of killing one woman and injuring four others

