KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daphne

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Daphne KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old female mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

She is a little shy when meeting new people but warms up quickly. She is a lovebug and would do great in a home with another dog to help her open up. Daphne is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Monique.

