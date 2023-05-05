Lemonade Day here in Lubbock on May 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This Saturday, May 6th, thousands of young entrepreneurs will be lining the streets of Lubbock, setting up their lemonade stands and working to make their very own money.

Thousands of the Lubbock youth have registered for Lemonade Day, attended workshops and school assemblies, participated in the online training, and more to ensure they are prepared for sweet success from owning and operating their own business.

Along the way, participants learn valuable life lessons such as creating and executing a business plan, providing excellent customer service, and ultimately earning their very own money. Local business sponsors, schools, non-profit organizations, and government leaders come together to impact the lives of area youth. Lemonade Day would not be possible without the support of our outstanding partners (see graphic on next page.)

All Lubbock residents and Texas Tech students are asked to go out Saturday and support area youth by buying a glass (or three)of lemonade on May 6th to make sure these young entrepreneurs are successful!

You can find stands who have placed themselves on the Lemonade Day Map at https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock/stands-map.

Area residents are also encouraged to be extra cautious on the roads this weekend as ,much like Halloween, the streets will have thousands of young people hustling around.

Learn more at: https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock

