LFR responding to RV fire near 19th and I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a RV fire on Interstate 27 in the southbound main lanes near 19th Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on scene. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Expect traffic delays as I-27 will be closed for southbound traffic from 19th Street to 34th Street. Drivers should seek alternate routes of travel.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a RV fire on Interstate 27 S/B main lanes near 19th. Expect traffic delays. Fire extinguished at this time. pic.twitter.com/qR1D6FiQDv — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFire) May 5, 2023

This is a developing story; check back for updates

