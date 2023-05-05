Lubbock Batman making appearance at Casas for CASA event

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Batman and his Batmobile will make an appearance at Casas for CASA on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.! Batman is a huge community favorite so everyone is invited to come out and meet Batman and check out his cool ride! Lubbock High School students will also be with us throughout the day, as well as Mudflap and the 96.3 KLLL crew.

This year, Casas for CASA is being held at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) now through Wednesday, May 31. Anyone and everyone can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a $3,500 Mastercard gift card, or a one-of-a-kind custom playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community members. They are all on display and ready for the kiddos to check out! You can also visit casaofthesouthplains.org for more information on upcoming Casas for CASA Special Events and guests!

Raffle tickets may be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org, or at the Market Street event location at 98th & Quaker on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Wednesday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win.

100 percent of the funds raised during Casas for CASA stay right here in Lubbock and the five surrounding counties served by CASA of the South Plains. This event enables CASA to continue to inspire, educate, and empower Volunteers to advocate for more children in foster care. A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps children in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and advocating to find them a safe, permanent home. Currently, there are over 500 children waiting on a CASA Volunteer Advocate.

For questions or more information about Casas for CASA, please contact Lauren White, Marketing and Events Manager, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at lwhite@casaofthesouthplains.org.

