Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents the music of ‘Queen’

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents its final concert of the 2022-2023 season, “The...
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents its final concert of the 2022-2023 season, “The Music of Queen,” on Saturday, May 6th at 7:30 PM at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.(Lubbock Symphony Orchestra)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents its final concert of the 2022-2023 season, “The Music of Queen,” on Saturday, May 6th at 7:30 PM at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, this concert extends the listening experience of Queen’s exceptional tunes. Performed by LSO and amplified with a full rock band and vocals, this ensemble captures Queen’s distinct sound while presenting some familiar and lots of new musical colors.

Brent Havens, the arranger of this program, will conduct this symphonic rock hybrid. “The wonderful thing with an orchestra is that you have an entire palette of sounds to call upon. The band is reproducing what Queen did live as closely as possible…and then having an orchestra behind the band gives the music richness, a whole new feel, and a different sense of color while still preserving the wonderful music they originally produced.” Havens is a Berklee-trained arranger and conductor and the founder of Windborne Productions, Inc., which has produced 12 classic rock orchestra shows, including “The Music of Led Zeppelin,” which LSO has performed as well.

Delivering a fabulous rendition of Freddie Mercury’s vocals is London’s West End and Broadway’s MiG Ayesa. Havens says, “…MiG delivers an amazing and wonderful performance on this show. He has the audience swept up in this music like no other.” Ayesa’s career credits include shows on West End and Broadway and sailing the high seas with “Rock Rhapsody.”

Tickets start at $25. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/LSOQueen.

