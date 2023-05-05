A quiet, hot weekend ahead of us

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This evening will stay gusty with southwest winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Windspeeds will die down after midnight to around 10 mph with guts up to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be very warm and sunny. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with west winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Weekend Forecast (KCBD)

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy becoming mostly clear after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 90s with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph again.

Sunday’s overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with clear skies. Southwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

