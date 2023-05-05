Local Listings
Rabies case confirmed in Lubbock Co.

A skunk found in the western part of the City of Lubbock has tested positive for rabies. This...
This is the second reported rabies case in Lubbock this year.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A skunk found in the western part of the City of Lubbock has tested positive for rabies. This is the second reported rabies case in Lubbock this year.

Rabies is a viral illness that can be transmitted to humans through an infected animal’s saliva. The illness can be prevented with treatment before symptoms begin. However, once a person has symptoms, the disease is almost always fatal. Anyone who comes in contact with a potentially rabid animal should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

An animal with rabies can infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.  The City of Lubbock reminds people that domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies as required by law. All wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly contact with coyotes, bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
  • Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.  Report the bite to Lubbock Animal Services so the animal may be placed in observation or submitted for rabies testing.
  • Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

For more information on Rabies visit the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/rabies

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

