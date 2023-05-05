Local Listings
A Warm and Sunny Cinco De Mayo

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warm and clear today, with winds picking up in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs today in the upper 80s and low-to-mid 90s. A slight chance of some showers and thunderstorms for our southeastern counties, though chances are likely to be eroded by warm, dry winds moving into the area in the afternoon from the west. Tonight, lows range from 48 in Clovis to 61 in Knox City.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

We keep the upper-80s-low-90s highs for a few days, with mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Winds decrease slightly Saturday and Sunday, though still breezy.

