5 people dead in overnight Marsha Sharp Freeway Crash

Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say five people are dead and one person was injured in an overnight 2 vehicle crash near the 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Officers were called to the scene just before 1:30 in the morning.

At that time, LPD could confirm three deaths related to the crash with one additional person being transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say the person taken to UMC died at the hospital and another person died from their injuries bringing the total to five.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating this crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

