Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL (Area Round)

Keller Central 6 Frenship 3 (Central leads series 1-0)

Monterey 17 EP Ysleta 1 (Monterey leads 1-0)

Decatur 3 Sweetwater 1 (Decatur advances)

Lamesa 9 Shallowater 4 (Lamesa advances)

Bushland 10 Littlefield 3 ( Bushland advances)

Idalou 7 Brownfield 0 (Idalou leads series 1-0)

Floydada 14 Sanford-Fritch 13 (Floydada leads series 1-0)

Ralls 19 West Texas 6 (Ralls advances)

Borden County 4 Vernon Northside 0 ( Borden County advances)

Hermleigh 17 Van Horn 1 (Hermleigh advances)

BASEBALL (Bi-District Round)

Frenship 10 EP Eastwood 0 (Frenship leads 1-0)

Monterey 10 Palo Duro 0 (Monterey leads 1-0)

Lubbock Cooper 12 Caprock 2 (Lubbock Cooper advances)

Stephenville 12 Levelland 0 (Stephenville leads 1-0)

Graham 4 Snyder 0 (Graham leads 1-0)

Randall 9 Seminole 3 (Randall advances)

Littlefield 19 Stanton 1 (Littlefield leads 1-0)

Brownfield 9 Presidio 2 (Brownfield leads 1-0)

Denver City 3 Alpine 2 9 innings ( DC leads 1-0)

Tornillo 4 Lamesa 1 (Tornillo leads 1-0)

Tornillo 14 Lamesa 7 (Tornillo advances)

Sundown 14 New Deal 10 (Sundown leads 1-0)

Ropes 20 Lockney 3 (Ropes leads 1-0)

Ropes 24 Lockney 1 (Ropes advances)

New Home 16 Floydada 1 (New Home leads 1-0)

New Home 12 Floydada 2 (New Home advances)

Olton 6 Smyer 4 (Olton advances)

Borden County 33 Springlake-Earth 20 (Borden County leads 1-0)

New Mexico

Rio Rancho 7 Hobbs 1

Valley 18 Lovington 3

