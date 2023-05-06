Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL (Area Round)
Keller Central 6 Frenship 3 (Central leads series 1-0)
Monterey 17 EP Ysleta 1 (Monterey leads 1-0)
Decatur 3 Sweetwater 1 (Decatur advances)
Lamesa 9 Shallowater 4 (Lamesa advances)
Bushland 10 Littlefield 3 ( Bushland advances)
Idalou 7 Brownfield 0 (Idalou leads series 1-0)
Floydada 14 Sanford-Fritch 13 (Floydada leads series 1-0)
Ralls 19 West Texas 6 (Ralls advances)
Borden County 4 Vernon Northside 0 ( Borden County advances)
Hermleigh 17 Van Horn 1 (Hermleigh advances)
BASEBALL (Bi-District Round)
Frenship 10 EP Eastwood 0 (Frenship leads 1-0)
Monterey 10 Palo Duro 0 (Monterey leads 1-0)
Lubbock Cooper 12 Caprock 2 (Lubbock Cooper advances)
Stephenville 12 Levelland 0 (Stephenville leads 1-0)
Graham 4 Snyder 0 (Graham leads 1-0)
Randall 9 Seminole 3 (Randall advances)
Littlefield 19 Stanton 1 (Littlefield leads 1-0)
Brownfield 9 Presidio 2 (Brownfield leads 1-0)
Denver City 3 Alpine 2 9 innings ( DC leads 1-0)
Tornillo 4 Lamesa 1 (Tornillo leads 1-0)
Tornillo 14 Lamesa 7 (Tornillo advances)
Sundown 14 New Deal 10 (Sundown leads 1-0)
Ropes 20 Lockney 3 (Ropes leads 1-0)
Ropes 24 Lockney 1 (Ropes advances)
New Home 16 Floydada 1 (New Home leads 1-0)
New Home 12 Floydada 2 (New Home advances)
Olton 6 Smyer 4 (Olton advances)
Borden County 33 Springlake-Earth 20 (Borden County leads 1-0)
New Mexico
Rio Rancho 7 Hobbs 1
Valley 18 Lovington 3
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.