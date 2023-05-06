Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, May 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL (Area Round)
Frenship 12 Keller Central 2 (series tied at 1)
Monterey 5 El Paso Ysleta 3 (Monterey advances)
Idalou 7 Brownfield 5 (Idalou advances)
Sanford Fritch 12 Floydada 6 (series tied at 1)
Sanford Fritch 9 Floydada 7 (Sanford Fritch advances)
BASEBALL (Bi-District Round)
Frenship 15 EP Eastwood 10 (Frenship advances)
Monterey 3 Palo Duro 0 ( Monterey advances)
Abilene Wylie 12 Plainview 2 (Abilene Wylie advances)
Stephenville 13 Levelland 2 (Stephenville advances)
Graham 2 Snyder 1 (Graham advances)
Estacado 8 Glen Rose 4 (series tied at 1)
Littlefield 10 Stanton 0 (Littlefield advances)
Alpine 12 Denver City 5 (series tied at 1)
Denver City 11 Alpine 1 (Denver City advances)
Slaton 9 River Road 5 (Slaton advances)
Borden County 17 Springlake-Earth 7 (Borden County advances)
