Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, May 6

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL (Area Round)

Frenship 12 Keller Central 2 (series tied at 1)

Monterey 5 El Paso Ysleta 3 (Monterey advances)

Idalou 7 Brownfield 5 (Idalou advances)

Sanford Fritch 12 Floydada 6 (series tied at 1)

Sanford Fritch 9 Floydada 7 (Sanford Fritch advances)

BASEBALL (Bi-District Round)

Frenship 15 EP Eastwood 10 (Frenship advances)

Monterey 3 Palo Duro 0 ( Monterey advances)

Abilene Wylie 12 Plainview 2 (Abilene Wylie advances)

Stephenville 13 Levelland 2 (Stephenville advances)

Graham 2 Snyder 1 (Graham advances)

Estacado 8 Glen Rose 4 (series tied at 1)

Littlefield 10 Stanton 0 (Littlefield advances)

Alpine 12 Denver City 5 (series tied at 1)

Denver City 11 Alpine 1 (Denver City advances)

Slaton 9 River Road 5 (Slaton advances)

Borden County 17 Springlake-Earth 7 (Borden County advances)

