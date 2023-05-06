Local Listings
Lubbock police closing eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp for crash investigation Sunday morning

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police will be closing the eastbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday morning while they investigate the deadly crash from Saturday.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted at the Upland Avenue exit, while the on-ramp west of Upland Avenue will also be closed. Police say the operation is not expected to last longer than 90 minutes.

The public is asked to avoid the area during this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

