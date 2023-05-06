Rubber match on deck after Tech falls to SHSU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech fell 9-3 to Sam Houston on Saturday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park. The Bearkats scored five unearned runs in the top of the fourth, grabbing a 7-0 grip on the game, and rode the arm of its starting pitcher’s seven and 1/3 innings on the mound and one arm from the bullpen to finish it.

For the second-straight day, Sam Houston started with a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run home run from the 3-hole hitter following a walk by Red Raiders’ starter Trendan Parish. Those were the only two earned runs the sophomore allowed in his five innings pitched.

Tech used a collection of five pitchers out of the bullpen to carry the game over the next four innings. Sam Houston tacked on single runs in the eighth and ninth, respectively, using a pair of solo home runs to add to its Saturday run total. The two home runs were also the only two hits the bullpen allowed over the last four innings. The eighth-inning homer came against Damian Bravo while the next was off Dax Dathe.

Derek Bridges and Jacob Rogers each tossed a scoreless inning; Bridges in the sixth and Rogers in the seventh. Andrew Devine registered the final two outs in the ninth for Texas Tech.

Zac Vooletich, in his second start of the season from the leadoff position, led the Red Raiders with two hits. He went 2-for-4 and scored one of the Red Raiders’ three runs scoring from third base after a triple to lead off the fourth inning. Gage Harrelson knocked him in on a 1-for-3 day. Vooletich currently leads the team with a 13-game hitting streak.

In the eighth, Tech scored two more runs. Dylan Maxcey walked to start the frame and Hudson White, pinch-hitting, pushed him home with his ninth double of the season. In his first start since April 18 versus Grand Canyon, Will Burns plated White with an RBI single hit up the middle. Vooletich logged his second hit of the day to make it three-straight base hits in the eighth before the rally came to a halt after a Harrelson flyout and then Ty Coleman grounding into a double play.

Up Next

Texas Tech wraps up its final nonconference weekend series of the regular season on Sunday at 1 p.m. A pair of southpaws will be on the mound for Sunday’s rubber match as Taber Fast (1-0, 5.08 ERA) will get the start for the Red Raiders while Gavi Coldiron (2-2, 6.25 ERA) will toss first for Sam Houston.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.