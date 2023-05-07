Lubbock County voters cast ballots in municipal, school elections

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County voters were at the ballot box on Saturday, casting votes in various municipal and school elections.

Vote Lubbock says 208 ballots were cast today.

City of Shallowater

Logan Scarlett leads James McKay in the race for Alderman, Place 3, with 95% of the vote.

City of Slaton, Ward 1

Mike Delano and Tony Newton are tied as of 10 p.m., each with 50% of the vote.

City of Wolfforth

Three of four candidates will be selected to join the Wolfforth City Council.

Doug Hutcheson has 62 votes.

Austin Brashier has 59 votes.

Charlotte McDonald has 58 votes.

And Robert Salazar has 53 votes.

New Deal ISD

Two candidates will be chosen for New Deal ISD Trustee at Large.

Alex Saenz has 139 votes.

Timothy S. Seeley has 121 votes.

Joey Barajas has 69 votes.

Mark Durham has 61 votes.

Kevin Goodgion has 46 votes.

Clayton Dorcas has 25 votes.

Roosevelt ISD

One candidate will be chosen for Roosevelt ISD Trustee, Place 2.

Tanyan Whetzel has 155 votes. Ronald Weller has 18.

Vote Lubbock is updating unofficial results for all these races here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/TX/Lubbock/117736/web.317647/#/summary

