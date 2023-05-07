Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Still warm tomorrow, possible thunderstorms

By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

There is a possibility of some thunderstorms near the Caprock tomorrow. No showers or storms are expected here in Lubbock, and the chance of storms in the eastern part of the viewing area is fairly low overall.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Sunday night’s temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to15 mph.

Monday will be warm and dry with high temperatures near 95°. Sunny skies are expected with west winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Monday night will be clear with temperatures in the lower 60s. Southwest winds will return around 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Two people were killed and two others are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in...
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in Lamb County crash
32-year-old Justin Anthony Ochoa is facing charges, accused of sending sexually explicit...
Former Levelland High School coach accused of sending sexually explicit material to student
Stacy Lee Allen, 48
Authorities capture Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender in Lubbock

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
A quiet, hot weekend ahead of us
7 Day Forecast
A Warm and Sunny Cinco De Mayo
Warm and clear today, with winds picking up in the late morning and early afternoon.
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, May 5
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, May 5
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, May 5