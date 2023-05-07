Still warm tomorrow, possible thunderstorms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Stormcast (KCBD)

There is a possibility of some thunderstorms near the Caprock tomorrow. No showers or storms are expected here in Lubbock, and the chance of storms in the eastern part of the viewing area is fairly low overall.

Raincast (KCBD)

Sunday night’s temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to15 mph.

Monday will be warm and dry with high temperatures near 95°. Sunny skies are expected with west winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Monday night will be clear with temperatures in the lower 60s. Southwest winds will return around 10 to 15 mph.

