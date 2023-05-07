Sunday morning top stories: 8 killed in Texas shooting
May. 7, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday
8 killed in Texas mall shooting
- 8 people are dead and 3 more are critically injured after a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas.
- Authorities say an officer was at the mall on an unrelated call when he heard gunshots, ran towards the gunfire, and “neutralized” the gunman.
Marsh Sharp fatal crash
- 5 people are dead after a crash on the Marsha Sharp freeway.
- Lubbock police arrived at the scene just after 1:30 Saturday morning and found three people dead. Two others were taken to UMC, where they later died.
Lubbock County voters cast ballots in municipal, school elections
- Votes were cast Saturday in various municipal and school elections.
- Projected winners include Logan Scarlett for Shallowater city alderman place three, Alex Saenz and Timothy Seely for New Deal ISD trustee, and Tanyan Whetzel for the seat of Roosevelt ISD Trustee place two.
