T-storms Possible for Eastern Counties Tonight

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another warm day today, with some showers and thunderstorms possible east of Lubbock county. Highs today in the upper 80s to upper 90s, with Lubbock’s high at 93. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The placement of a dryline will determine storm chances later today for our eastern counties, with heavy rain, winds 60+mph, and hail up to an inch possible.

Storm Outlook
Storm Outlook(KCBD)

Tomorrow sees temps continue to climb slightly, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Tuesday begins a streak of rain chances which continue through to the weekend. These rely on a few slight boundaries, first dropping Wednesday’s highs to the upper 80s, then Friday’s to the mid 80s, and finally Saturday back to the upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

