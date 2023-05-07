Wayland students participate in annual Seth Ward Cleanup Day on May 6

Provided by Wayland Baptist University

PLAINVIEW – Wayland Baptist University students came out to “shine a light” on families in the Seth Ward community during a cleanup event Saturday morning, May 6.

A project of the WBU chapter of the American Chemical Society and sponsored by Alpha Chi Honor Society, Seth Ward Cleanup Day began at 8:30 a.m. at Seth Ward Baptist Church. Students and other volunteers went out to meet people and clean up wherever needed.

“This community has been deprived of resources that enhance their everyday lives,” said Elizabeth Wirth, president of American Chemical Society. “To shine God’s light, we will be cleaning trash from Seth Ward, allowing their community to flourish.”

“We hope to reconnect with the families in Seth Ward and continue to spread the Gospel,” said Chelsea Kelley, vice president of president of American Chemical Society.

