Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wayland students participate in annual Seth Ward Cleanup Day on May 6

Wayland Baptist University students came out to “shine a light” on families in the Seth Ward...
Wayland Baptist University students came out to “shine a light” on families in the Seth Ward community during a cleanup event Saturday morning, May 6. John spoke with Dr. RoseMary Peggram (right) and Bianca Roman (left).(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Wayland Baptist University

PLAINVIEW – Wayland Baptist University students came out to “shine a light” on families in the Seth Ward community during a cleanup event Saturday morning, May 6.

A project of the WBU chapter of the American Chemical Society and sponsored by Alpha Chi Honor Society, Seth Ward Cleanup Day began at 8:30 a.m. at Seth Ward Baptist Church. Students and other volunteers went out to meet people and clean up wherever needed.

“This community has been deprived of resources that enhance their everyday lives,” said Elizabeth Wirth, president of American Chemical Society. “To shine God’s light, we will be cleaning trash from Seth Ward, allowing their community to flourish.”

“We hope to reconnect with the families in Seth Ward and continue to spread the Gospel,” said Chelsea Kelley, vice president of president of American Chemical Society.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Two people were killed and two others are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in...
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in Lamb County crash
32-year-old Justin Anthony Ochoa is facing charges, accused of sending sexually explicit...
Former Levelland High School coach accused of sending sexually explicit material to student
Stacy Lee Allen, 48
Authorities capture Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender in Lubbock

Latest News

Graphic
Lubbock police closing eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp for crash investigation Sunday morning
Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
39 Hearts is hosting the Plainsmen's Heart Walk for Zaidyn Ward Saturday.
Monterey football player hosting awareness event promoting heart health for athletes
Stacy Lee Allen, 48
Authorities capture Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender in Lubbock