3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway(Peyton Toups)
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway(Peyton Toups)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and KCBD Digital
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three adults and two children were killed in a tragic head-on crash near Marsha Sharp and Upland Avenue early Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as 46-year-old George Wallace, 21-year-old Melodi Boivin, 23-year-old Xavier Caballero, 2-year-old Marcellus Boivin, 1-year-old Lezlie Caballero.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries on the Marsha Sharp Fwy and Upland Ave. Investigators say Xavier was driving a minivan east in the right lane of the freeway when they were struck head-on by an SUV driven by Wallace. According to police, Wallace was traveling on the wrong side of the freeway going west in the eastbound lanes.

Wallace, Xavier and Melodi all died at the scene. The children were taken to UMC where they later died.

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash. There were no other occupants in the SUV.

