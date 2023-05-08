Local Listings
90s again tomorrow, thunderstorms

By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s chances for showers and storms start to increase tomorrow after a few days of severe weather to our east.

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will be light around 10 mph.

Tomorrow will start off sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid-90s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

As we move into the afternoon, our storm chances begin to increase for the rest of the afternoon and early evening. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures near 60°. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Thunderstorm chances will continue from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy with high temperatures only in the lower 80s. The chance for thunderstorms throughout the day, all across the viewing area, is very likely. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Wednesday evening, storm chances will continue. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with cloudy skies. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

