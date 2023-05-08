Centennial Bank addresses lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Centennial Bank, formerly known as Happy State Bank, has filed a federal lawsuit against more than a dozen former employees in the Lubbock area.

The lawsuit claims 16 former employees broke Centennial Bank’s confidentiality agreements, taking “customer, financial and personnel information” before taking jobs at American State Bank. These competitor locations spanned from Lubbock and Plainview to Amarillo.

Bustos Law Firm, the representative for Centennial Bank, released the following statement:

Happy State Bank is committed to the integrity of its business and safeguarding its customers’ information. This lawsuit was filed to protect those important interests and ideals, and Happy State Bank stands by the detailed factual allegations in its federal Complaint. Those facts speak for themselves. Even so, a group of defendants recently issued a public statement calling this matter “bogus,” so Happy State Bank provides the following context to summarize why this lawsuit was regrettably necessary.

As stated in the Complaint, Happy State Bank (now known as Centennial) respects the right of former employees and competitors to compete fairly and in compliance with the law. But that is not what happened here. This is not a case of a few isolated employees leaving Happy State Bank to compete on fair terms. Instead, the defendants unfairly used Happy State Bank’s confidential customer, financial, and personnel information and induced numerous employees to leave Happy State Bank and join American State Bank in a very short time frame. Happy State Bank trusted the defendants to comply with their agreements and Happy State Bank’s confidentiality requirements. But as alleged in the Complaint, instead of spending their own substantial hours over years to develop their own templates and procedures, they took Happy State Bank’s so that they could instantaneously set up their and American State Bank’s West Texas banking operations to handle the assets they would take from Happy State Bank. As further described in the Complaint, the defendants targeted Happy State Bank’s customers, and in some cases, took or deleted confidential information to inhibit Happy State Bank from handling its customers’ needs (and apparently to funnel them to American State Bank).

Happy State Bank did not make the allegations in its Complaint lightly. As defendants’ acknowledge, Happy State Bank spent substantial time, money, and effort to investigate defendants’ actions before it filed the lawsuit, including hiring a recognized forensic expert. This investigation supports the allegations in the Complaint that the defendants took deliberate steps to undermine and usurp Happy State Bank’s operations and assets, breached fiduciary duties to Happy State Bank, and engaged in unsafe and unsound banking practices.

Happy State Bank looks forward to proving its case in court and protecting its customers, employees, and valuable confidential information.

Any inquiries should be directed to Fernando Bustos, attorney for Centennial Bank, at Bustos Law Firm.

The above release references a statement issued by Schiffer Hicks Johnson out of Houston last week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.