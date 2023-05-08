Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ralls Lady Rabbits

RALLS, TX (KCBD) - The Ralls Lady Rabbits are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.

After sweeping Tahoka in Bi-District (7-5,4-3), the Lady Rabbits swept West Texas (7-0,19-6) to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Ralls has won 12 of their last 14 games including eight straight as they are getting hot at the right time. Up next, the Forsan Buffaloes (24-8), who are fresh off of an Area title after defeating Clarendon (16-11,10-4).

Only three seniors for Ralls softball this year in Cadence Yocom, Rhiley Elliott and Ariah Vasquez shows a promising sign that the years of success are set to stay.

Game one between Ralls and Forsan in the Regional Quarterfinal will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. from Lamesa.

