Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ralls Lady Rabbits

After sweeping Tahoka in Bi-District (7-5,4-3), the Lady Rabbits swept West Texas (7-0,19-6) to...
After sweeping Tahoka in Bi-District (7-5,4-3), the Lady Rabbits swept West Texas (7-0,19-6) to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.(Zach Fox, KCBD)
By Zach Fox
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS, TX (KCBD) - The Ralls Lady Rabbits are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.

After sweeping Tahoka in Bi-District (7-5,4-3), the Lady Rabbits swept West Texas (7-0,19-6) to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Ralls has won 12 of their last 14 games including eight straight as they are getting hot at the right time. Up next, the Forsan Buffaloes (24-8), who are fresh off of an Area title after defeating Clarendon (16-11,10-4).

Only three seniors for Ralls softball this year in Cadence Yocom, Rhiley Elliott and Ariah Vasquez shows a promising sign that the years of success are set to stay.

Game one between Ralls and Forsan in the Regional Quarterfinal will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. from Lamesa.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, May 6
Graphic
Lubbock police closing eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp for crash investigation Sunday morning

Latest News

Texas Tech secured the series win against Sam Houston on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park, winning...
Red Raider baseball slugs its way to series win over SHSU
Texas Tech fell 9-3 to Sam Houston on Saturday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.
Rubber match on deck after Tech falls to SHSU
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, May 6
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 5