GoFundMe raising money for funeral expenses for family killed in head-on collision

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway(Peyton Toups)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and KCBD Digital
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A family friend is hosting a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses after four members of a family were killed in a tragic head-on collision near Marsha Sharp and Upland Avenue early Saturday morning.

The victims are listed as 21-year-old Melodi Boivin, 23-year-old Xavier Caballero, 2-year-old Marcellus Boivin and 1-year-old Lezlie Caballero.

The organizer, Kittye Tannery, says she’s acting on behalf of Melodi’s grandmother Janice, and all funds will go toward the funerals.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries on the Marsha Sharp Fwy and Upland Ave. Investigators say Xavier was driving a minivan east in the right lane of the freeway when they were struck head-on by an SUV driven by 46-year-old George Wallace. According to police, Wallace was traveling on the wrong side of the freeway going west in the eastbound lanes.

Xavier, Wallace and Melodi all died at the scene. The children were taken to UMC where they later died.

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash. There were no other occupants in the SUV.

