Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LPD asking for public’s help locating missing man

Cameron Long, 21
Cameron Long, 21(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Cameron Long, 21, was recently reported missing. He was last seen on Friday around 2:30 a.m. near 4th Street and Slide Road. Long was last heard from at 3:29 a.m. Friday morning.

Long is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′9″ in height and about 164 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to call Detective Thurman with the Lubbock Police Department at (806)775-2782.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD cancels classes for Monday, citing threats of violence
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD working with local police, FBI after claims of sexual assault of 6-year-old
Centennial Bank, formerly known as Happy State Bank, has filed a federal lawsuit against more...
Centennial Bank addresses lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Lubbock police
Police asking for public’s help in 2014 homicide
Benjamin Mitchell was sentenced to 60 years after failing to stop and render aid following a...
Shallowater man sentenced to 60 years in deadly 2020 hit-and-run