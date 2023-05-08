LPD asking for public’s help locating missing man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Cameron Long, 21, was recently reported missing. He was last seen on Friday around 2:30 a.m. near 4th Street and Slide Road. Long was last heard from at 3:29 a.m. Friday morning.

Long is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′9″ in height and about 164 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to call Detective Thurman with the Lubbock Police Department at (806)775-2782.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.