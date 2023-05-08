Lubbock Co. District Attorney’s Office dealing with severe prosecutor shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office is dealing with a severe shortage of prosecutors, causing a backlog in un-reviewed cases. Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek’s temporary fix may involve attorneys working overtime to keep cases from piling up.

“We are experiencing a backlog in cases that come into our office because we just don’t have enough manpower to stay on top of the number of cases that we are getting,” said Stanek.

14 thousand cases are presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office a year, with only 26 prosecutors to review them out of the possible 42 when fully staffed. Stanek says her office cannot keep up with the demand.

“When the prosecutors who are here are working on the things that need the most urgent attention, other things get put on the back burner, like the new cases coming in,” Stanek said.

With six vacant positions, the DA’s office has leftover funds in the budget, and Stanek plans on using that as an incentive for her prosecutors.

“We will pay overtime to attorneys who volunteer to come up on the weekends or in the evenings and file and go through some of the backlog of cases that we have,” said Stanek.

However, this is just a temporary fix. Stanek says with her seasoned attorneys working on high-priority cases, it leaves less time to train up-and-coming prosecutors.

“It is extremely important in this office that we have attorneys of all experience levels for those reasons that you just mentioned, in terms of training and in terms of trying the very difficult cases, in terms of making good decisions for community safety,” said Stanek.

Stanek says raising salaries for both new and senior prosecutors will be a top priority for her during the next county budget meeting.

