Monday morning top stories: Plainview ISD cancels classes over threats

Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Plainview ISD cancels classes over threats of violence
- Protestors have accused the district of covering up an alleged attack on a 6-year-old girl
- The threats are under investigation
- Full story here: Plainview ISD cancels classes for Monday, citing threats of violence
5 killed in crash early Saturday morning
- Five people died following a crash early Saturday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Ave.
- The cause of the crash remains under investigation
- What we know so far: 5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
SUV plows into group of migrants at bus stop
- Eight people died and 10 others were injured after the crash in Brownsville
- Police are trying to determine if the driver intentionally targeted the victims
- Read more here: SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Eight killed in Texas mall shooting
- A gunman opened fired at an outlet mall in Allen Saturday killing at least eight people and injuring seven others
- A police officer killed the shooter
- Read the latest developments here: Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
