Monday morning top stories: Plainview ISD cancels classes over threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Plainview ISD cancels classes over threats of violence

Protestors have accused the district of covering up an alleged attack on a 6-year-old girl

The threats are under investigation

Full story here: Plainview ISD cancels classes for Monday, citing threats of violence

5 killed in crash early Saturday morning

Five people died following a crash early Saturday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Ave.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

What we know so far: 5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway

SUV plows into group of migrants at bus stop

Eight people died and 10 others were injured after the crash in Brownsville

Police are trying to determine if the driver intentionally targeted the victims

Read more here: SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead

Eight killed in Texas mall shooting

A gunman opened fired at an outlet mall in Allen Saturday killing at least eight people and injuring seven others

A police officer killed the shooter

Read the latest developments here: Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.