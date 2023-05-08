Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Plainview ISD working with local police, FBI after claims of sexual assault of 6-year-old

2018 Plainview ISD logo
2018 Plainview ISD logo
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI will be joining the investigation on the sexual assault of a 6-year-old Plainview ISD student at South Elementary.

Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary

A family of a 6-year-old student claims she was sexually assaulted by boys in her class. They reportedly pulled her under a desk and forced her to perform sexual acts. These acts were recorded on a school iPad.

Plainview parents and community members have organized protests outside of the Plainview ISD administration building, looking for answers.

Plainview ISD released a statement on Monday, stating local law enforcement and the FBI are working on the case. In addition, the case has also been submitted to the Hale County District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

Classes have been cancelled for a second day, according to the release. First, Monday’s classes were canceled due to “threats of violence” directed at the school and the recent mass shooting in Allen.

Plainview ISD cancels classes for Monday, citing threats of violence

School officials stated they have contacted the Texas Education Agency and the Texas DPS’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division. They stated they have received threats against the school district and its educators from across the nation.

“Once we receive feedback from both entities, we will decide on when classes may continue,” the released said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD cancels classes for Monday, citing threats of violence
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Cameron Long, 21
LPD asking for public’s help locating missing man
Centennial Bank, formerly known as Happy State Bank, has filed a federal lawsuit against more...
Centennial Bank addresses lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Lubbock police
Police asking for public’s help in 2014 homicide
Benjamin Mitchell was sentenced to 60 years after failing to stop and render aid following a...
Shallowater man sentenced to 60 years in deadly 2020 hit-and-run