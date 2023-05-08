Local Listings
Police asking for public’s help in 2014 homicide

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to ask for the public’s help in a 2014 homicide that left 44-year-old Robert Ramirez dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1800 block of 49th Street on September 5, 2014 following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Ramirez with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased. They also located Ramirez’s son, 22-year-old Robert Ramirez, who was also transported to UMC via EMS where he was treated and later released.

ne of the suspects is believed to be a black male between 5′6″ and 5′8″ with shoulder length dreads. The suspects were believed to be in a Dodge Magnum when they fled the scene.

Dodge Magnum NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
Dodge Magnum NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE (Source: Lubbock Police Department)

LPD first asked for the public’s help in September of 2014 and has done so periodically throughout the years.

Anyone with information leading to the identification, location and arrest of the suspect(s) could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

