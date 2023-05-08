Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Red Raider baseball slugs its way to series win over SHSU

Texas Tech secured the series win against Sam Houston on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park, winning...
Texas Tech secured the series win against Sam Houston on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park, winning the game three rubber match 10-8.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Matt Burkholder
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech secured the series win against Sam Houston on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park, winning the game three rubber match 10-8. The Red Raiders slugged their way to the series victory against a hot Bearkats offense, scoring in double-digits both on Friday and Sunday to clinch the win.

Spearheading the production was Zac Vooletich who went 7-for-12 on the weekend, capping it with a 3-for-4 day on Sunday. The last of his season-high three RBI performance was manufactured on an infield single, advancing the Red Raiders’ lead, to 10-8, giving reliever Brandon Beckel an insurance run to work with to finish the game in the ninth.

“He’s really taking advantage of the opportunity he’s got,” said head coach Tim Tadlock on Vooletich’s production. “When you’ve got the opportunity and you hit we try and find you a place to stand. He’s the one clearly right now that you go ‘he’s swinging the bat really well right now, he’s got to be in the lineup.’”

Vooletich owns a 14-game hitting streak after the weekend and has pushed his season batting average to .414 for the season. In his 16 starts in 2023, he owns a .438 average.

“I’m just grateful that things are falling in place for me right now,” said Vooletich. “Because I know it isn’t always like that. I’m just fortunate to be in there to help my team out.”

Beckel tossed the final 2 2/3 innings, earning his fourth save this season. The junior entered a 9-7 contest in the top of the seventh, and inherited a runner on second base, needing two outs. The Bearkats struck for one of its two hits against the reliever during his outing on the first at-bat, narrowing the lead to 9-8, before he recorded the final two outs of the inning.

After a sluggish day at the plate as a team on Saturday, leading to the Red Raiders’ 9-3 loss, Tech’s offense came out on fire scoring more runs in the first inning than it did the previous day. The Red Raiders plated four runs in the first inning, the fourth time the Red Raiders scored four or more runs in an opening frame this season.

Tech needed that outburst as SHSU answered the next half-inning with three runs. The Bearkats scored again in the top of the third to tie the game, 4-4, but a pair of solo home run blasts from Kevin Bazzell and Ty Coleman put Tech back in front, 6-4, after three innings. Bazzell blasted his 452 feet on the first pitch over the left field fence. Coleman took a 3-2 offering 424 feet over the same fence.

The Red Raiders never trailed in Sunday’s game, unlike in Friday’s win or on Saturday. After Tech broke the 4-4 tie in the bottom of the third, they would lead the rest of the way despite the Bearkats’ best efforts. SHSU scored 27 runs in the series, outscoring Tech by two, 27-25, in the three games.

While Taber Fast got the start on Sunday, Josh Sanders (2-0) was on the mound when the Red Raiders took the 6-4 lead in the third to earn the win. Ryan Free, Bo Blessie, and Derek Bridges followed Sanders before Beckel closed the game.

Coupled with the 12-10 opening night win against SHSU on Friday, the Red Raiders improve to 21-1 this season when scoring 10 or more in a game.

Up Next

On Tuesday, Texas Tech will give it another try to finish a game versus Abilene Christian. The action begins at 4 p.m. as the teams will resume its April 25 contest that was suspended in the fourth inning in Abilene due to lightning. At the conclusion of the resumed game at 4 p.m., the two will play their originally scheduled game at either 6:30 p.m. or 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one, similar to a doubleheader. That contest is a make-up for weather that did not allow the two to play in Lubbock on April 4.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, May 6
Graphic
Lubbock police closing eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp for crash investigation Sunday morning

Latest News

Texas Tech fell 9-3 to Sam Houston on Saturday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.
Rubber match on deck after Tech falls to SHSU
No. 14 Texas Tech dropped its Sunday series rubber match to Kansas State 10-8 at Tointon Family...
No. 14 Texas Tech baseball drops series at K-State
A four-run fourth inning from No. 7 Oklahoma State would be the difference as Texas Tech fell...
Texas Tech softball falls in final regular season contest
No. 14 Texas Tech evened its series versus Kansas State on Saturday, winning 5-2 at Tointon...
Parish steers No. 14 Tech past K-State