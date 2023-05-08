Rider injured in motorcycle crash at Hwy 84 & N. Frankford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle rider is being treated for injuries after a wreck at Highway 84 and N. Frankford.

DPS troopers were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say he was headed eastbound on Hwy 84 when the lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle skidded on the roadway and caught fire.

The rider is being treated for moderate to serious injuries.

